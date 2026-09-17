Todd County Bale Trail returns, tradition celebrates hay creations

ELKTON, Ky. (WTVF) — Elkton, Kentucky is home for Ashley Francis.

"I think of small town, southern hospitality," she nodded. "It's funny cause I grew up here, so the hang outs are back roads and the parking lot at the [Hampton's] Dairy Mart."

Even with that history and running her Lady Ash Lashes, Skin, and Waxing business in Elkton, something started happening here that Francis wasn't expecting.

"Not at all, but I'm here for it," Francis laughed.

Turns out, her home is really good at decorating hay bales.

This has been a tradition for more than a decade. Businesses and residents decorate hay bails into big works of hay art. It goes beyond Elkton. This is the Todd County Bale Trail. 56 stops are running through Oct. 31.

"I love it!" Francis said. "I love that it draws people in from close-by cities. There's a really cool eagle on the square. There's a birthday cake for America. Uncle Sam on the square's pretty cool too."

Downtown Elkton has an America 250 theme. That's why the Purple Daizi Day Spa and Salon's got this; giant hay creations of a baseball bat, a hot dog, and an apple pie.

I like this one at United Southern Bank; a giant hay creation serves as a farewell to the penny.

I stepped in to Salt and Light Cafe to hear some of the favorites in town this year.

"The Ronald Reagan one!" one woman said.

"Re-HAY-gan," someone at her table corrected.

"You gotta put the hay in there, that's right," she nodded.

"How'd y'all get so good at decorating hay?" I asked the table.

"Just comes natural, I guess. Around here, we raise a lot of it."

Year after year, Francis gets to see what her friends and neighbors can dream up.

"That's why I love the Bale Trail, cause they get to showcase that," she said. "Same with me."

I haven't said yet what Francis has given to the trail this year.

"Dolly!" she said, standing next to a hay creation of a butterfly surrounding the likeness of Dolly Parton holding a guitar.

The piece is called Hayy Dolly.

"I was pretty proud," Francis said. "I think I did her justice. I love her free spirit. I love her music, treating people with kindness."

There's something else about Parton. She was a woman who always loved where she came from. She loved what made it unique. Francis knows something about that.

"I love it, and I feel the Bale Trail gives everybody a chance to explore their creativity," Francis said.

For the Bale Trail locations, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.