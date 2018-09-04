Toddler Accidentally Shot, Killed By Sibling In Barren Co.

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. - A toddler was killed by its sibling in an accidental shooting Tuesday morning.

According to the Barren County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at an Amish residence on the 200 block of Buck Creek Road.

Police say the two-year-old child was shot by a juvenile sibling by accident while the sibling was handling a loaded rifle. The children had been sent upstairs to get some items for their parent prior to the incident taking place.

The two year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

