Toddler dies after being found in vehicle at Memphis daycare

Posted at 11:27 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 12:27:50-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee daycare center.

Memphis police said in a tweet that the toddler was pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon shortly after being found in the vehicle.

Local CBS affiliate WREG reported that the daycare is called Education is the Key Children’s Center and has the capacity to care for up to 111 children. The child was left in the car from 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., when temperatures were in the 80s.

Police did not release further details, including the child's name.

