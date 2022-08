NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the biggest weekend of the year in East Nashville with the Tomato Fest coming back to the neighborhood.

The yearly celebration of all things tomatoes kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday night.

They'll have Tomato art for sale, a parade, contests and live music.

If you want to check it out for yourself, just head over to the Five Points neighborhood.

Admission is free.