Top budget lawn mowers that excel in value, cutting and mulching

NSAHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Everyone wants a great looking yard and part of that involves mowing your grass.

A new lawnmower can be expensive and with proposed tariffs, it could cost even more for not only lawn equipment but parts.

So now's the time to find the best budget-friendly mowers so you can keep your yard looking great without spending more than you need to.

Every year, Consumer Reports testers head to a 5-acre site in Florida, putting dozens of mowers through their paces -- measuring everything from how evenly the mowers cut to how they handle. The big takeaway: You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a top-performing lawn mower.

“We found the sweet spot for a great value. So you can get a great mower for between 350 to 500 dollars," said Yasmeen Khan. "And one way you can save is by skipping the self-propelled models and pushing the mower yourself.”

Another way to save: mulching your grass clippings.

“Mulching is great because it lets you recycle the nutrients within your grass right back into your lawn," said Khan. "That means you’re not spending on fertilizer and it also means you don’t have to worry about emptying the bag or lugging the clippings anywhere.”

This Yardmax model is one of the most budget-friendly mowers in Consumer Reports' ratings. It earns top marks for mulching, and it’s easy to maneuver, too.

Another good option, this gasoline mower from Toro. It offers excellent mulching and aced Consumer Reports' cutting evenness and handling tests, too.

Consumer Reports says you don’t have to stick to gasoline mowers to get a good value. Battery-powered mowers like this Ryobi can be just as budget-friendly. It delivers impressive cutting, mulching, and run time performance for under 350 dollars.

If your budget allows and you prefer a self-propelled model to make the job a little easier, check out this Ego model. Its mulching, handling, and cutting scores match those of mowers costing hundreds more. Battery-powered mowers like this run much quieter than gas mowers, making lawn care a little more peaceful for you and your neighbors.

Opting for a battery-powered mower is also a smart choice if you buy additional power tools. Many battery-powered brands use a standardized battery and charger across their suite of tools.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com)