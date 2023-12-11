Tornado-ravaged Clarksville experiences a volunteer 'invasion'

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overwhelmed.

That might be the only way to describe how Richard Taylor feels right now.

"We noticed the garage door was caved in, blinds up in the upstairs bedroom were hanging out the window," said Taylor. "Damage to all the front windows, they were blown in."

Taylor says, with so many tasks before him to get his home back in better working order, he didn't know where to start. That is, until the invasion. That is — an invasion of volunteers.

After all, Taylor's neighborhood is just a few miles from Fort Campbell, where Tyler Skeen and other Fifth Special Frorces Group members are stationed. They worked all day Monday cutting up down tree limbs and carrying debris to the side of the road.

"The military community is unique. You don’t have that everywhere, but where you do have it, it’s tremendously strong," said Skeen, who also volunteers with the nonprofit the Aerial Recovery Group.

Skeen said it was an honor to help neighbors in need, whether they knew them before today or not.

"I don’t need you to give me anything, I don’t even need water. We’re just happy to be here and hopefully let people rest after having to deal with a traumatic event," said Skeen.

But they weren't the only boots on the ground in Clarksville. So many in the community showed up to volunteer, it created a minor traffic jam at the staging area — Mosaic Church.

"I’m so proud of our community coming together, we are a community, we love one another and we’re going to help our brothers and sisters in need," said Aron Maberry, a pastor at Mosaic Church.

Mosaic is serving as the command center for all donations, hot meals and volunteers.

"We are going in, helping clean up debris, pull to the street, we’re feeding people here, we’re giving out supplies," said Maberry.

Mosaic Church will remain the command center through Wednesday. Any unused donations will be donated to other facets of the recovery efforts. For now, Clarksville is asking for a pause on volunteers while County, City and private haulers catch up with debris pickup.

"This is potentially a long-term revolving process of gathering and piling debris and moving it away from properties. So, we ask our volunteers to be prepared for an extended period of recovery. We will need your assistance again within the next few days. Please pay close attention to continued updates and a formal announcement of when and what is needed," a statement said.

If you'd like to sign up to be on the volunteer list, you can call 931-245-2988. To make a donation, visit this website.

All of this effort from volunteers means Richard Taylor is still overwhelmed. Only, he's overwhelmed with gratitude.

"I am so appreciative of the help that they’ve done. And it’s overwhelming. You have to give me a second," said Taylor, as he fought back tears. "Just everything they’ve done."