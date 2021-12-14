Tornado victim uses piano to spread hope to mourning Bremen community

BREMEN, Ky. (WTVF) — A tornado victim took a moment to focus on his faith and help others find hope in the tragedy.

Jordan Baize doesn’t like the spotlight, but his gift is playing the piano. Now, his stage has been shattered after a tornado hit his home.

“It’s been awful," Baize said.

The Bremen community lost around a dozen people. “It’s so small it’s close-knit,” Baize said. “I had friends that Saturday who were picking up clothes out of their fields to try to launder to have something to change into.”

Baize's family was not hurt. “We came into the basement, I have a spare mattress in the basement,” Baize said, “And covered the five of us up.”

As they looked around to see what he could save, he decided to see if his piano still worked. His sister grabbed her phone and started recording. He played "There’s Something About That Name,' and it went viral.

Jordan Baize uses piano to spread hope following tornado

“I believe that even in the midst of trying times, there is a peace that can be found.” Baize said. “My faith is very important to me, it’s soothing, calming, and I think we all could use a little bit of that this weekend.”

His church in Madisonville called Victory Church is accepting donations for tornado relief if you would like to help.