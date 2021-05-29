Touring professionals getting back to work as live music returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Touring professionals are soon to be back on the road with musicians across the country.

Those living in Nashville are reporting bands and artists are booking tours and hiring staff for the summer. Alli Harvey, a touring pro with more than a decade of experience, was hired to go on tour with Green Day.

Harvey sets up dressing rooms and has an impressive resume of A-list clients such as Beyonce, Bon Jovi and most recently Billie Eilish.

"The first date isn't until July 24, but all the pre-production has started already," said Harvey.

When the pandemic hit last March, shows for touring professionals were promptly canceled. For nearly a year, many couldn't continue in the career and either pivoted to new jobs or were reliant on unemployment.

However, tours have started up as abruptly as they started.

"Artists want to go and they're starting to get their crews together," said Harvey. "When the green light, when everything was a go, it's now really a go. So, now most of my friends have now received calls from bands they've worked for in the past."

Other touring professionals are also getting on board with artists. With big festivals planning their regular shows, it's a lot of jobs returning that were lost.

"I'm really excited. You miss the hectic days, you miss your friends on the road, you miss the lights going down and the crowds cheering and being a part of that. You miss the paycheck for sure. So, that kind of eases that stress," she said.