Tourists welcome new Metro Police unit in downtown Nashville for public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you ask tourists why they visit Broadway, they won't shy away from saying the truth.

"Nashville is supposed to be the New Vegas, that's why people come," tourist Ross Hendrickson said.

For first-time visitors, even at around 3 p.m. taking it all in, can be a lot.

"It feels like adult Disneyland. Being from Philly, I can handle a lot, but this is a little too much," Caitlyn Dougherty said.

But it's in the evening when the party really starts and things can get wild.

"From coming down here, our hotel is 30 minutes away. And we were probably cat-called, just us two, probably 10 to 15 times," tourist Luna Lucia said.

This is why Metro Police started a new unit of police officers, dedicated to working in the downtown area, permanently.

"We are out here to make sure everybody has a safe and enjoyable time down here visiting. We are available to the businesses if they need us and to obviously everybody else walking around," officer Forrest Tucker, said.

The unit has been on the job for a week, and for the most part, officers say they've had positive interactions.

"We've really focused on trying to build our relationships with our businesses here, so they get to know a friendly face," Tucker said.

The goal is to become a familiar presence that people can trust and start conversations with and that includes everybody, even country music stars.

"I know Morgan Wallen was one that came up to us last night. And we had a nice little conversation with him. So we encourage everyone to come talk to us. We're not shy," Tucker said.

Tourists said they're glad to know the unit is around to add another level of security, as the party continues.