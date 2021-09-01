TPAC requiring masks for attendees 6-years-old and up, regardless of vaccination status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced a new masking requirement for attendees.

"Based on recommendations from our health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, and the CDC, TPAC currently requires patrons 6 years of age and older to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status," TPAC said on Twitter.

Based on recommendations from our health and safety partner, HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, and the CDC, TPAC currently requires patrons 6 years of age and older to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. For updated information on our protocols, click the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/G2K0R82z9g — TPAC (@tpac) August 30, 2021

For kids ages 2 to 5, masks are highly recommended.

Along with the addition of masks, TPAC said if a touring show or artist requires additional protocols be in place, they will let people with tickets know in advance.

They are bringing audiences back this fall following shows being canceled, rescheduled and postponed due to the pandemic. Shows this season include: "The Lion King," "Mean Girls," "OKLAHOMA!" and "Come From Away."

There are additional COVID-19 protocols in place, including "enhanced hygiene, sanitation, and cleaning protocols according to CDC and industry standards", their website listed.

Click here for more information on tickets.