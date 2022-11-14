Tracy Lawrence's 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry aims to serve thousands of meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 17 years country music star Tracy Lawrence has been hosting a 'turkey fry' and benefit concert to help the unhoused community in Middle Tennessee.

It’s a Nashville tradition that takes a massive effort to pull off.

"It's been a labor of love over the last several years watching it grow, and watching just how big it's become. I never had any idea that this little small idea that we had of just trying to give back to our community would turn into something so massive like it has," Lawrence said.

Helping feed thousands of people in need, at a time when many have seen their grocery bills increase Lawrence said, makes this year's Mission:Possible Turkey Fry essential.

“This year has come with a lot of different challenges than we’ve experienced in the past. We typically have done the turkey fry at the rescue mission in the parking lot every year and We have decided to make some changes and grow quite a big so we’re moving the fry to the Nashville Fairgrounds," he said.

The goal behind the change is to multiply the impact.

“Usually we do between five to six hundred turkeys this year we’re doing 12 hundred which is a very huge undertaking," Lawrence said.

A huge undertaking, Lawrence is committed too, because helping the homeless community is a mission close to his heart.

"We've had people close to us that have been homeless and gone through situations, some family members and things like that," he said.

Since 2016 the event has provided 64,000 thousand meals for people in the Middle TN area, and this year Lawrence wants to make sure surrounding counties also receive help.

"The need is just as great from county to county as anything else and we realize that in the economy and things the way that we are now, that the need is a lot more than it's been in the last several years," Lawrence said.

This year's Turkey Fry is expected to serve a record breaking 9,600 meals.

The benefit concert taking place on November 22 at the Wildhorse Saloon will feature Travis Denning, Gary Allan and Alexandra Kay. Tickets are available HERE.