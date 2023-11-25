Tradition of half a million holiday lights has a special meaning for this family

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an early Christmas for one Rutherford County family who started decorating their home for the holiday in October.

Friday night was the official opening of their twinkling Christmas lights.

The Grimes family strung half a million lights across the yard, looped around tree branches, and even speckled about a giant Santa, to celebrate the holiday.

"I thought it was amazing," said one visitor.

"I was like 'wow!'" said another.

It's a family tradition that sparked joy not only for neighbors passing by, but it brings light to their youngest family member.

Shannon Grimes said her 7-year-old son Carson has a rare genetic mutation called GRIN-1. He struggles with his vision and epilepsy, among other impairments.

The lights, she said, are his favorite thing.

"It brings so much joy to my heart," she explained. "He doesn't get to enjoy many things. He's nonverbal, he's completely g-tube fed. To see him enjoy something that we can do for him, it means the world to all of us."

"It makes me want to do it more," added his 13-year-old brother Tanner. "I'd do anything to see him happy."

While the family says the tradition is all in good fun, they also put up signs encouraging visitors to donate to Isaiah 117 House.

It's a local nonprofit that provides foster children a place to stay while they wait for a forever home.