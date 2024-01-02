Traffic changes begin Tuesday on Second Avenue for bombing rebuilding project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been three years since the Christmas morning bombing on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville. Plans to revitalize are still going strong, with some new traffic changes that start today.

The CEO of the Civic Design Center, Gay Gaston, says things like this take a while to process and to move forward. He said the first year was to let it all sink in and clean up. Three years later, we’re seeing plans put into action.

Starting today, the Second Avenue closure will extend to include the area between Commerce Street and Broadway. Drivers heading north will be detoured east or west on Demonbreun Street toward First or Third Avenue.

While cars won't be able to get through, there will be pedestrian crosswalks on both sides of the road closure so people can walk around and get to the businesses on Second Avenue that remain open.

Some of the businesses didn't survive the bombing and COVID, but others did. Gaston said community feedback was key to coming up with plans.

"What do we love about 2nd Ave? What do we want to see changed if we can change it? What do we want to make the same? I think that's really exciting to know we have a plan that's being built to make this street once again the most beautiful street in Nashville,” said Gaston.

He said sometimes it can be disheartening to think about what happened, but they've been really excited about the process to rebuild. The top block between Church St. and Union St. will continue to stay closed for road construction until about May.

That means only Commerce St. to Church St will be open to car traffic. If all goes as planned, it will take about two more years until this project is wrapped up.