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Traffic diverted after sign falls on I-65 NB near Goodlettsville

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Jaromir Chalabala
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and last updated

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic is currently being diverted and police are at the scene due to a sign falling on I-65 NB near Goodlettsville.

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At this time there are no reported injuries. We will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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