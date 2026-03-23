Traffic diverted after sign falls on I-65 NB near Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic is currently being diverted and police are at the scene due to a sign falling on I-65 NB near Goodlettsville.
At this time there are no reported injuries. We will update as we learn more.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
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