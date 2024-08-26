Traffic diverted on Murfreesboro Pike at Parris Ave due to Monday morning crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car that struck a utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike at Parris Ave is causing delays for motorists.
The pole and wires are blocking all lanes of travel and drivers are being diverted onto Elm Hill Pike.
We will update as road conditions change.
