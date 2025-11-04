Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Traffic stop in Tenn. leads to arrest of murder suspect sitting in the passenger seat

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on I-65 South late Monday night that led to the arrest of Xavier Ellison, 34, who had two warrants out of Nashville for murder.

Officials said the warrants for Ellison are connected to his alleged involvement in a March 2024 shooting that killed two teens in Hermitage.

Initially during the traffic stop, police said Ellison, who was sitting in the passenger seat, gave a fake name before they were able to confirm his identity.

Ellison was booked and two counts of first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to the press release issued by Franklin PD. Ellison remains behind bars with bond set at $200,000.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.