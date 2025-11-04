Traffic stop in Tenn. leads to arrest of murder suspect sitting in the passenger seat

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on I-65 South late Monday night that led to the arrest of Xavier Ellison, 34, who had two warrants out of Nashville for murder.

Officials said the warrants for Ellison are connected to his alleged involvement in a March 2024 shooting that killed two teens in Hermitage.

Murder Suspect Apprehended: Overnight, FPD officers took Xavier Ellison, 34, of Madison, TN, into custody without incident after a traffic stop on I-65 South. Ellison had two active warrants out of Nashville for First-Degree Murder, stemming from a double homicide last year in… pic.twitter.com/Deu95uDPci — Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) November 4, 2025

Initially during the traffic stop, police said Ellison, who was sitting in the passenger seat, gave a fake name before they were able to confirm his identity.

Ellison was booked and two counts of first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to the press release issued by Franklin PD. Ellison remains behind bars with bond set at $200,000.