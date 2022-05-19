Woman walking on I-40 causes traffic backup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police responded to a woman walking on the side of I-40 with a knife screaming, "help me."

Hermitage units were sent to the scene, stopping all traffic flow heading eastbound near mile marker 214. Police utilized the new initiative, Partners in Care, to connect the woman with a counselor to resolve the situation peacefully.

Police say after determining she was not responding to the crisis intervention, the officers utilized a taser and transported the woman to a hospital for evaluation.

All lanes that were blocked on I-40 eastbound are now reopened.

Police haven't released any information on the woman's identity or any other details on the incident.

