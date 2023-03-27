Gallery: Tragedy at The Covenant School

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

These are images from The Covenant School Shooting in Green Hills. Seven people are dead as a result of the shooting. Three children, three adults and the 28-year-old shooter. WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

WTVF

A police chaplain stands by as children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday, March, 27, 2023. (George Uribe via AP) AP Photo

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise) AP Photo

A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP Photo

An adult and child leave a reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting at The Covenant School, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP Photo

Prev 1 / Ad Next