Gallery: Tragedy at The Covenant School

Three children, three adults and the shooter have been killed.
These are images from The Covenant School Shooting in Green Hills. Seven people are dead as a result of the shooting. Three children, three adults and the 28-year-old shooter.

These are images from The Covenant School Shooting in Green Hills. Seven people are dead as a result of the shooting. Three children, three adults and the 28-year-old shooter.WTVF
A police chaplain stands by as children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on Monday, March, 27, 2023. (George Uribe via AP)AP Photo
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)AP Photo
A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)AP Photo
An adult and child leave a reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting at The Covenant School, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)AP Photo
