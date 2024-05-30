Tragedy strikes Bellevue: Aayden Hayes, 13, shot and killed at Red Caboose Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the community in shock, 13-year-old Aayden Hayes was shot and killed at Red Caboose Park on Wednesday night.

His 16-year-old sister was also shot and injured in the tragic event. The outpouring of grief was evident as someone left flowers and a heartfelt card for the parents of the young victim.

The serene atmosphere of Red Caboose Park — typically a place of joy and laughter for children — was shattered by the sounds of gunfire.

“I'm just shocked,” said Michael Jordan, a Bellevue parent. “I kind of can't believe that it took place. I mean, these days you never know what's going to happen, but this was probably the last place that I thought this might happen.”

Jordan said that he and his son had left the park just minutes before the shooting occurred. What began as a typical summer evening, with children playing and parents watching, turned into a nightmare as violence erupted.

Police have identified De’Anthony Osasosifo, 15, as the suspect in the shooting.

According to the investigation, two groups of teens had gathered at the park to resolve an ongoing dispute between girls from each group. The confrontation escalated, leading Osasosifo to open fire, fatally wounding Aayden and injuring his sister.

“It's not a good feeling as a parent,” Jordan said. “You think the place where you live in your neighborhood, and everything is safe, especially for kids. And again, this is Bellevue. It's not known for that.”

Homicide Unit detectives have charged Osasosifo with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide. The community is left grappling with the reality of violence striking so close to home, transforming a beloved local park into the site of a devastating crime.