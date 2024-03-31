Trailer hauling Bibles intentionally set on fire on Easter Sunday in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a suspicious trailer fire in Wilson County on Easter Sunday.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office published a statement about the incident around 9:00 a.m. on Facebook. According to officials, the fire began around 6:00 a.m. and caused a road closure at the Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road intersection.

Mt. Juliet Police Department swiftly responded to the scene, accompanied by the Mt. Juliet Fire Department who worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

Early investigations, led by the WSCO, show that the trailer was full of Bibles. Officials believe that the trailer was intentionally dropped off in the middle of the intersection and intentionally set on fire. No injuries have been reported following the incident.

One of our reporters spoke with Sheriff Robert Bryan, who said he has no doubt the Bibles were burned intentionally. He says investigators are currently reviewing the security footage, and the car appears to be an out of state plate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff's Office at 615-444-1459.

The investigation is ongoing, and as of now we don't have any more details.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more details are released.