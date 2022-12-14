Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings the holiday sound to Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their holiday sound to Bridgestone Arena on December 14.

"For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation," Bridgestone Arena's website said.

As of this report tickets for Wednesday's show are still available. The doors are set to open at 5:30 p.m.

According to Bridgestone Arena's website, tickets went on sale in September on Live Nation's website with a portion of the money going to the Nashville Humane Association.

"Keeping with the O'Neill's vision (Paul O’Neill, and his wife Desi), TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, thankfully, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, approximately $18 million has been donated by the group," Bridgestone Arena's website said.