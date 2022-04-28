Transgender pronouns, hemp bills may die due to legislature technicality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two controversial bills passed in the House may die due to a technicality from a Senate committee.

The Senate Finance Committee closed its business Wednesday for the year without hearing two particular bills.

One of the bills would allow a teacher to ignore a student's preferred pronouns. It's a bill opponents have called discriminatory and would allow adult teachers to bully certain students.

However, opponents said some teachers may have personal or religious beliefs to prevent them from using other pronouns.

The second bill is either a ban on many Delta-8 products or a bill to largely regulate hemp-derived THC in Tennessee. That one is controversial because of the many people who use the product in the state and because banning those products would hurt thousands of retail stores and producers of the products in Tennessee.

Since the committee acted on neither of these, the bills won't go to the Senate floor for a vote.

Unless the statehouse decides to push the issues, they will fail for the year.