Transit Talk: What we heard from Nashville residents about transportation funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville city leaders are adding up the dollars and cents and hammering out a budget.

Before it's set in stone, I wanted to find out how some Nashvillians would like Metro to spend taxpayer money; the budget is $3.8 billion.

Click here for more detailed information about the mayor's recommended budget.

How folks who live in Nashville get around is an important issue for many of you; it's a topic we've covered extensively on NewsChannel 5.

I stopped by 12 South and the Nashville Farmers' Market to hear from people.

"I would love to see the metro spend more money on infrastructure to help with the traffic that's building up in the city," said Erin Johnson.

In 12 South, Johnson is not alone in worrying about transportation.

"I would love to see the city fund public transportation. Efficient and accessible public transportation for students especially in the metropolitan area," said Will Van Duinen, a college student in Nashville.

Meanwhile over at the Nashville Farmers' Market Patrick Rich said he'd also like to see money go to helping how folks in Nashville who rely on public transportation.

"Definitely public transportation, it would be great to have more options for people that can't drive like the blind and visually impaired to get around," said Patrick Rich.

I took a look at the numbers in the mayor's recommended budget.

About 10 percent of the overall budget, around $200 million is slated to address transportation and infrastructure.

I brought up some of these concerns to Metro Council Member at Large Delishia Porterfield and asked her about programs in the budget that may help with these transportation issues.

"We passed the 'Choose How You Move' initiative, so we do have dedicated funding for our public transit and transportation in our city. We do also provide funding for services like Wego Access and make sure that individuals with disabilities are able to access transportation well," said Porterfield.

In addition to being a council member at large, Porterfield is the chair of Metro's Budget and Finance Committee.

According to the Mayor's recommended budget, the 'Choose How You Move' program is slated for a budget increase and WeGo Access, the service for riders with disabilities will expand and offer service on the weekends for the first time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel.com.