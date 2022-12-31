TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Battle of the Bands gets the competition started on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Kentucky Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at Nissan Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m.

But the competition has already started.

The Battle of the Bands has become a tradition for the Music City Bowl, and this year the Kentucky and Iowa marching bands have come out in full force.

Bands and cheerleaders from each school marched down Broadway and battled. The bands performed four songs each.

It was too close to call at first. In the end, the final result was a tie.

A score many fans are certain won't be the same at Nissan Stadium.

"We're going to win tomorrow. 27-17," Kentucky fan Bill Dinda said.

"Hawkeyes are going to win. I can't give you a score. I don't really know. But I feel like we're going to win," Hawkeyes fan Laura Tribby said.

Thousands of people are expected at Nissan Stadium for the game.

Fans are urged to arrive early and have a parking plan.