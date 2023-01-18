'Trapped': Amputee says elevator has been broken since winter storm, leaving her stranded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An amputee said her patience is being tested because the elevator at her apartment complex has been broken since before Christmas when frigid weather caused blackouts in the Nashville-area.

Nadine Robinson can't leave her home.

"I’m trapped up here plain and simple," Robinson said.

As an amputee, she can't get down the stairs.

"I looked at the stairs and I said, 'OK, I’m gonna try to do this, go downstairs with this walker. I fell," Robinson said.

And the elevator at her building at Bellewood Park Apartments has been broken since before Christmas.

"My patience has run out with this situation. It has," Robinson said.

Following the winter storm, there have been reported appliance failures across Middle Tennessee following rolling blackouts.

Robinson was told the parts were ordered.

"It’s causing a hardship for me," Robinson said.

“Everything was freezing up," Robinson said, "Once it started unthawing, pipes were busting, and then with the lights going out back and forth, I mean all of this came together as one.”

She said the Lord is testing her, and she hasn't been able to get downstairs to go to church.

"It’s heartbreaking for me because that’s what keeps my faith intact," Robinson said.

After getting nowhere by making calls, she dialed the news.

"I feel like this if you’re gonna complain about it — say something about it — because it does not affect everybody, but it affects a whole lot of us in this building."

She hopes by speaking up, something will be done to help.

"But phew it’s aggravating," Robinson said.

Since some of the residents are on section 8, we reached out to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Nashville to see if anything can be done to speed up the process.

We also called the front office and emailed First Cumberland Properties, but didn't hear back. It's unclear when the elevator will be fixed.