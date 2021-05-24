Travel industry on the rebound from the pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looks like travel is on the rebound from the pandemic.

Alan Whitt owns Allure Quest Travel Experience.

When the coronavirus first hit, travelers were canceling their trips left and right.

Whitt says they lost 90 percent of our business.

Now that there is a vaccine and a light at the end of the tunnel, Whitt says travel is on the rebound.

"We're not a ghost anymore," Whitt said, "people can contact us and we can talk about travel and book travel."

The European Union announced it will ease COVID travel restrictions for non EU residents beginning this summer.

Vaccinated Americans would be among those welcomed across the pond.

Whitt says that means customers are returning.

"People are booking cruising at a rapid rate," Whitt said, "Carnival says that there has been more travel bookings for 2022 than in 2019."

A spokesperson with BNA tells us last Sunday was the highest number of passengers since the pandemic began, with about 26,000 departing passengers and numbers continue to rise.

But the recovery still has a way to go compared to pre-pandemic levels.

By this time in 2019, T-S-A screened more than 45 million passengers.

Still, Whitt says for the first time in a long time, it looks promising.

If you are still hesitant about traveling, Whitt says you can book a trip for next year and get "cancel for any reason" travel insurance if they do book a flight.