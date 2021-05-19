Traveling for Memorial Day weekend? AAA says expect to pay more at the pump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some 34 million Americans are expected to take a road trip Memorial Day weekend, and AAA says you can expect to be paying a little more at the gas pump.

According to AAA, 52% more Americans plan to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend – an increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

This week, the national average jumped eight cents. The national average hasn’t been this high since 2014.

States like Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and the Carolinas, where the gasoline supply was strained due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days. The is pipeline back in operation and supply is being restored.

The nation’s top five largest weekly increases include Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, which saw a 21-cent jump – followed by Virginia and Tennessee, with an increase of about 18 cents.

Experts say gas prices could continue to climb this week, so remember to plan for it before heading out next week.