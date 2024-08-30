Traveling this Labor Day weekend? We have the best times to head out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're headed out for one last summer vacation this Labor Day weekend, you've got some company!
The TSA says more than 17 million people are expected to pass through airports across the country through next Wednesday.
That makes it the busiest Labor Day weekend on record!
TSA says today will be the busiest travel day during that stretch with nearly 3 million people expected to be screened today.
Meanwhile, if you're driving this weekend, AAA says the best time to hit the road today is before noon or after 7 p.m.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at rebecca.schleicher@newschannel5.com.
