Travellers Rest Historic Museum host special tours for Juneteenth Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Juneteenth holiday is Thursday, and one group is helping you get a better understanding of Nashville's history to celebrate. Travellers Rest is holding special tours this week.

The Landscape of Enslavement to Freedom tour focuses on the lives of those who were enslaved at Travellers Rest and those who lived and worked here post-emancipation. The tours will take one hour tour and will discuss information about both enslaved and emancipated individuals that lived and worked at Travellers Rest during the 19th century.

The Landscape of Enslavement to Freedom Tours will start at two different times Thursday. Time slots will be at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tours will be able to be purchased in advance, as well as day of.

Click here to find tickets.