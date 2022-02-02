Travis Reinking wrote he was being hacked, possibly delusional in letters to Taylor Swift, Oprah

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the third day of trial for Travis Reinking, the man accused in the 2018 deadly Antioch Waffle House shooting, letters he wrote to Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey were presented as evidence.

Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder.

Lead investigator Desmond Sumerel was called to testify by the prosecution as the morning's only witness. Sumerel spoke about a safe that was found inside Reinking's apartment in the hours after the shooting.

In court, Sumerel was asked to open the safe for the jury. Among the contents inside were letters addressed to Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

Reinking's defense attorneys asked Sumerel to read the letters allowed for the jury. Although the prosecution objected, Judge Mark Fishburn overruled and the letters were read allowed.

Read the full letter to Taylor Swift below, as dictated by Sumerel.

"Taylor, I’m really confused right now. I don’t know if it was you in the pictures on Instagram or someone who looks like you. Do you really have a twin sister? Which one am I in love with then?



I want the Taylor that wrote those beautiful songs and sang to me at her concert. Maybe Taylor 1 wrote half and Taylor 2 wrote half. Maybe I saw Taylor 1 in Morton and Taylor 2 in concert. Who is the girl in the music videos then?



If there is Taylor with different identities then who are those other people? Is Austin your brother? Maybe Calvin is boyfriend for Taylor 1 and Austin is boyfriend for Taylor 2.



Taylor, I wrote you a story a few weeks ago about a dream that I had. I know you’re really busy."

The five-page letter addressed to Oprah Winfrey had a return to sender stamp on the envelope. It was returned to Reinking at an address in Salida, Colorado on Feb. 9, 2017.

Read the full letter to Oprah Winfrey below, as dictated by Sumerel.