Live: Trial for Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking enters day 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial for Travis Reinking, the man accused of opening fire at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018, has entered its third day.

Watch our gavel-to-gavel coverage live below:

Waffle House Shooting Trial - Day 3

Over the last two days, the jury has heard from several Metro Nashville Police Department employees who were involved in the investigation, as well as witnesses and family of the victims.

The state is expected to rest its case, with plans to call the prosecution's final witness Wednesday morning. Judge Mark Fishburn said it hope is that the state will rest by lunch.

Reinking pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges, including four counts of murder. The main debate in this trial is not whether Reinking was the gunman, but instead whether or not he was insane when he did it.

Both the prosecution and defense are expected to bring in their own experts who will testify on Reinking's mental health.

After a brief discussion over the jury instructions, the court resumed at 10 a.m. with the prosecution's first witness: Detective Desmond Sumerel.

Sumerel is an investigator in Metro Nashville Police Department's South Precinct who was involved in the investigation of the crime scene and Reinking's apartment.