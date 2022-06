FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Debris in the middle of the road along Carothers Parkway is causing delays in Franklin.

The Franklin Traffic Operations Center says the tree blocking the road is between Murfreesboro Road and Rosa Helm Way.

Debris in Rdwy: Carothers Pkwy b/t Murfreesboro Rd - Rosa Helm Way. Expect delays. Use Alt Rte. pic.twitter.com/wiHlaZB2UJ — Franklin TOC (@FranklinTraffic) June 27, 2022

You're advised to use alternate routes at this time.