Tree crushes North Nashville house, mother and child not home at the time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No one was hurt when a tree crushed a home on Meharry Blvd. in North Nashville on Friday. The damage followed severe winds in the area. A woman renting the property is still figuring out where she and her child will live. Members of the neighborhood said they were looking out for her.

"Rain started falling, and you couldn't have told me a tornado wasn't here," said Kamal Kalokoh, chef of the Riddim N' Spice restaurant across the street. "I went outside and saw this going on. The dog was across the street; I got the dog. The house looks like a dangerous situation, so I didn't want to try to open up any doors, any windows, anything like that. I called 911."

The woman who lives at the house told NewsChannel 5 she knew severe weather was coming in Friday, and she thought about staying home. Instead, she and her child left, going about their day as normal. They were gone from the house when the tree fell.

"These are really good neighbors," said Kalokoh. "They love our community. They support us. We feel horrible that this happened, but it's a blessing that nobody was in the house cause it would've been bad. It would've been bad."