PHOTOS: Severe wind, weather cause damage across the mid-state on Friday, one death reported

Forrest Sanders interviews Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney about a tree that has fallen on a home near Fisk University in the wake of the severe weather passing through the area. No injuries are reported.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 15:38:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong winds and severe weather has caused damage through the mid-state and into Kentucky.

One weather-related death was reported on Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, according to Humphreys County sheriffs.

Flights out of BNA scheduled before 3:10 p.m. were all delayed.

Nashville Fire responded to Meharry Boulevard where a tree collapsed onto a home. Thankfully, the residents were not home when the tree fell, so there are no injuries.

Others reported a tree down in the Berry Hill area and wires down in Antioch and Cleveland Park.

Downed trees and wires cause power outages in Antioch

On I-24 West at Fort Campbell Boulevard, a semi was knocked over on its side, causing traffic to be isolated to one lane only.

semi down i-24
Semi-truck blown over on I-24 due to severe weather.

Heavy winds also uprooted a tree in Madison, blocking one lane on Conference Drive near Gallatin Pike North.

A large tree fell on a car on 21st Avenue near Vanderbilt.

large tree falls on car near Vandy
A large tree fell on a car on 21st Avenue near Vanderbilt during severe weather on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scaffolding from the side of Frist Museum was also knocked down by the gusting winds.

scaffolding falls from frist

