PHOTOS: Severe wind, weather cause damage across the mid-state on Friday, one death reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Strong winds and severe weather has caused damage through the mid-state and into Kentucky.

One weather-related death was reported on Little Blue Creek Road in Humphreys County, according to Humphreys County sheriffs.

Flights out of BNA scheduled before 3:10 p.m. were all delayed.

Nashville Fire responded to Meharry Boulevard where a tree collapsed onto a home. Thankfully, the residents were not home when the tree fell, so there are no injuries.

NFD crews responded to 2203 Meharry Blvd for reports of a structure collapse. Crews found this tree on top of a house when they arrived. The residents were not home when the tree fell from the backyard. There are no injuries.

Others reported a tree down in the Berry Hill area and wires down in Antioch and Cleveland Park.

Downed trees and wires cause power outages in Antioch

On I-24 West at Fort Campbell Boulevard, a semi was knocked over on its side, causing traffic to be isolated to one lane only.

WTVF Semi-truck blown over on I-24 due to severe weather.

Heavy winds also uprooted a tree in Madison, blocking one lane on Conference Drive near Gallatin Pike North.

Heavy winds uprooted this tree. Now one lane is blocked on Conference Drive near Gallatin Pike North in Madison. This is near a Rivergate mall entrance & "The Shoppes" at Rivergate.

A large tree fell on a car on 21st Avenue near Vanderbilt.

Nick Beres A large tree fell on a car on 21st Avenue near Vanderbilt during severe weather on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Scaffolding from the side of Frist Museum was also knocked down by the gusting winds.

