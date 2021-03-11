Menu

Trees along Nashville's Second Avenue lit as area recovers from bombing

The trees along Second Avenue go from Broadway to Union, and while the area lost some in the bombing, a lot of them survived.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Mar 11, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is getting a glimpse of Second Avenue lit up as the area continues to recover from the Christmas Day bombing.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Chinese elms in the area were lit up. A business owner and resident said the trees have been around for 40 years, so they have survived a lot – between the Christmas bombing and the 2010 flood.

Betsy Williams is a business owner and resident here and she has pushed the project for years. Last night, she was able to flip the switch using electricity for local businesses.

“We hope that we're going to have a lot of visitors in Nashville this year after the devastation of the pandemic for the last year. And now with the bombing. So, Second Avenue really needs Nashville and tourism to support the businesses that are there,” said Williams.

Lighting the trees is just another step forward in bringing Second Avenue back.

