Trespasser attacked Fisk University officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Fisk University security officer was recently attacked by a campus trespasser.

The male, who police have identified as 28-year-old Wesley Smith, was trespassing on the university's campus around noon on May 9.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Smith was approached and asked to leave the property by a Fisk University security officer.

Police report that Smith refused and questioned the officer. He then charged at the officer, knocking him down to the ground before locking the officer in a headlock for 30 to 40 seconds.

The officer tussled with Smith and was able to contain him for a few seconds before Smith reached for his firearm.

The officer regained control and held Smith at gunpoint while he was handcuffed by Metro Police officers.

Police report that Smith seemed to be under the influence of a synthetic street drug at the time of the incident. Smith was transported to Nashville General Hospital before he was taken to Davidson County Detention Center.

Smith is not a Fisk student and the university is currently not in session.