Trevecca Men's Soccer Teams Starts Futsal League For Refugees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

The men’s soccer team at Trevecca Nazarene University is giving back to the community by starting a new Futsal league.

Futsal is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. It is a fast-paced form of indoor soccer that features teams of five players.

“It is played all around the world,” said Caleb Wharton, a member of the Trevecca men’s soccer team. “It’s really easy to play anywhere, and I think that is what makes it so fun.”

Players met at the Carpenter’s Square church on Nolensville Road in Nashville Tuesday night for the first night of the league. Games were played on the basketball court.

Around 60, sixth through tenth grade refugee boys will make up the teams. Players from Trevecca also played and served as coaches. Participants said it is a great way to mentor the younger players.

“We’re just trying to bring joy to their life through soccer,” said Nicolas Reinhard, a member of the Trevecca men’s soccer team. “We want to serve our community.”

Futsal games will be played at the Carpenter’s Square facility through February. The season will end with a championship tournament at Trevecca.

Members of the Trevecca men’s soccer team said they hoped to continue the league in the future.