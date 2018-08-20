Trial Begins In Krispy Kreme Driver's Murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The trial for two men accused of murdering a Krispy Kreme delivery driver has gotten underway in Nashville.

Jury selection got underway Monday morning for Daquan Fields and Savion Wilson in the killing of Al Baker.

Back in 2016, Baker was making a delivery to a Mapco on Donelson Pike when Metro Nashville Police said he was shot by Fields.

According to investigators, Fields and his getaway driver – Wilson – went to the convenience store to rob it. In the process, Fields allegedly shot Baker for no apparent reason.

They were both arrested months later.

Baker's wife, Faye, said he worked for Krispy Kreme for nearly 32 years and loved his job.

"They don't realize what a wonderful man they killed," said Faye Baker. "They don't know anything about him or what he was about."

Both men were charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

