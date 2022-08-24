Trial date set for Casada, Cothren on federal bribery, kickback charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge ordered a trial date in October for Rep. Glen Casada and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren in connection to their charges related to bribery and kickbacks.

Casada and Cothren's trial will happen Oct. 25. at 9 a.m. The two were arrested at their homes Tuesday morning after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy to commit bribery and accept kickbacks.

Casada will end his term in the legislature this year, after announcing earlier in the year he would retire from his Williamson County seat. District 63 primarily represents eastern Williamson County residents in Nolensville, Bethesda, College Grove and parts of Thompson's Station.

The two pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case arose after Casada resigned as Speaker of the House in 2019.

It surrounded Casada, Cothren, as well as another conspirator engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves "by exploiting Casada and the other conspirator’s official positions as legislators to obtain State approval of Phoenix Solutions as a Mailer Program vendor to provide constituent mail services to members of the Tennessee General Assembly."

