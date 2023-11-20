Trial date set in high profile Mya Fuller murder case

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Mya Fuller was murdered and dumped in a field in Wilson County.

Now, more than a year after her body was found, a trial date is finally set for the three suspects.

They have all pleaded not guilty to First Degree murder, and one of them has now filed a motion asking for a bond reduction to get out of jail.

The three individuals are 21-year-old Taiyana Tipton, her brother 20-year-old Ty'Shawne Bowles and 20-year-old La'Myra Pipkins. They are all from Nashville and have been locked up for the murder of Fuller without bond since their arrests in July.

The 22-year-old disappeared after a visit to an Antioch nightclub in July of last year. Her body was found six days later dumped in a field in rural Wilson County. She had been shot at least two times.

Sheriff Robert Bryan vowed the case would be solved.

"We see an innocent 22-year-old girl laying out in the middle of nowhere dead. It's sad," Bryan said.

It was nearly a year later that authorities, tracking numerous leads, arrested the suspects.

Detectives zeroed in using security video from various locations to link the three to Fuller.

"Observing the victims movements and timeline to see people with opportunity to commit the crime," said Detective Walker Woods.

To date, only Bowles has asked for a bond to be set in hopes of gaining his release while awaiting trial. The trial is scheduled for July 24 of 2024.

Why the delay?

Prosecutors says they are still in the discovery phase of sharing evidence, and there's a lot of it with the defense.

"It's the largest case file I've ever handled. Several binders. Terrabites...quite a bit of discovery," said Woods.

So, the prosecution slowly moves forward, but the case does remain open.

Detectives say there is a chance others were involved in the murder and have not ruled out the possibility of other arrests. They continue to welcome tips from the public.

The District Attorney has yet to decide whether he will seek the death penalty in this case.