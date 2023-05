WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trial date has been set for Michael Cummins, the man accused of killing eight people in April 2019.

The case is known as one of the worst mass murders in Tennessee history. Six bodies were found in a Westmoreland home and two more were at another location.

Cummins was cleared to stand trial in June of last year.

On Thursday, it was announced that the trial would begin on January 18.