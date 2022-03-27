Trial for Midtown bar triple stabbing suspect set for Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high-profile trial involving a triple stabbing that left two dead outside a Nashville bar is set to begin Monday March 27.

Michael Mosley is accused of killing two young men outside the Dogwood Bar four days before Christmas in 2019.

The families of the victims have been waiting for justice for more than two years and many trial delays.

Mosley offered to plead guilty, but prosecutors rejected the offer and are instead seeking first degree murder convictions and a lengthy sentence. Mosley’s attorneys have previously stated he acted in self-defense.

He's accused of killing Paul Trapeni the Third and Clayton Beathard outside Dogwood. AJ Bethurum was also stabbed. Prosecutors said Mosley started a fight with the three men which ended with the stabbing outside of the bar. The incident was caught on security video which will be a key piece of evidence during the trial.

Following the stabbing, Mosley was arrested in Cheatham County after a days-long search. In a letter to NewsChannel 5, Mosley wrote he "offered the DA's a settlement on the homicide case for voluntary manslaughter." He added he did so "out of sympathy for the victims' families ... not to endure the pain of a trial."

Mosley is already facing 12 years behind bars for another stabbing that happened at a Nashville Walmart.