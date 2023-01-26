Trial of two men accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman enters fourth day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday marks the fourth day of the Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial, where two men are accused of killing the Nashville nurse.

Kaufman was shot in December 2020 on I-440 while on her way to work, in the month after, Devaunte Hill and James Cowan were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Both Hill and Cowan pled Not Guilty to their charges.

On Wednesday, Hill's attorney said he was guilty of a crime — but not first-degree murder. She argued that he did shoot Kaufman, but did not intend to kill her.

Cowan's attorney said his client is innocent.

Thursday's coverage is set to kick off at 8 a.m. with Morningline, with the trial set to begin soon after.