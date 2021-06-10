Tripadvisor report reveals tourism on the rise as vaccinations increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As more people get vaccinated, the tourism demand continues to rise.

A new report from Tripadvisor reveals nearly three-quarters of vaccinated U.S. travelers say they plan to take a summer vacation.

Millions of tourists visit Nashville each year, but the industry took a major hit during the pandemic. But it’s slowly getting back to normal as more people get their COVID-19 vaccine.

With one quick glance at Broadway, it’s easy to tell the tourism industry is on the rise again. The street looks like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tripadvisor report said out of the 74% of vaccinated U.S. travelers, 52% will stay domestic, and 22% will venture abroad.

It also revealed travel demand is being powered by the U.S. and U.K. - where the vaccination rollout has advanced at speed - while countries where the rollout is slower are experiencing a more muted recovery in tourism demand.

City destinations are reemerging as the trip of choice for vaccinated travelers. Of those who are planning to vacation in 2021, nearly a third say they feel more confident about visiting an urban center as a result of receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

Vaccinated travelers are also spending more time on vacation. So expect to see a lot more visitors coming in and out of Music City the rest of the year.