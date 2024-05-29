Triple shooting at La Vergne apartment complex leaves two dead and four in custody

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The La Vergne Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that killed two people and sent a third to the hospital.

It's sending shock waves through that community as residents and officers try to find out why this happened. Four people of interest are in custody.

Police say it started yesterday evening with a dispute between several people at the apartment complex on 5400 Murfreesboro Road around 5:45 p.m. that quickly escalated into a fight. Not long after the fight broke out at least one gun was drawn and three people were shot.

The first victim is a 23-year-old man who officers say died at the scene. The second shooting victim is a 39-year-old man, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later passed away.

The third victim is a 45-year-old woman who is being treated for a minor gunshot injury.

She is expected to be ok and could possibly help the police find out more about the altercation.

Police say the shooting is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to others who live in or were visiting the apartment. This investigation is considered open and ongoing. If you know anything, you're asked to call the police.