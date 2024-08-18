TriStar Centennial Medical Center's mascot celebrates first birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of us like to take the day off on our birthday, but not all of us have that luxury.

For doctors and nurses, their work never stops. Sometimes they have to find time to celebrate during a shift.

For one special member of the team at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, she worked on her birthday, but still had hundreds celebrating her special day.

Minnie Pearl is the mascot and therapy dog at the hospital. She celebrated her first birthday on Thursday.

Wait, so you're probably thinking: I know the name Minnie Pearl. You have heard it from the Grand Ole Opry. It was Sarah Cannon's stage name. The cancer center is named in honor of Sarah Cannon at TriStar Centennial.

Here's what made this story so special: everyone came together to celebrate Minnie's first birthday.

"Any time we have a hard event in a unit, we get requests," said CEO Tom Ozburn. "They're like please send Minnie."

Minnie's birthday had a little bit of everything. There were snacks, balloons, a red carpet, and even paw-tographs! Yes — Minnie signed autographs!

