TriStar Hendersonville getting $80 million expansion

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A massive expansion is coming to TriStar Hendersonville with a price tag of $80 million.

"The project will significantly expand access to top-quality healthcare in Hendersonville, Gallatin and surrounding communities," the hospital said in a statement.

This is a more than 77,000 square feet addition adding:



32 additional beds (24 medical, surgical, and telemetry; 8 ICU)

Expanding and renovating the lab, kitchen and cafeteria

A shelled space for more bed expansion down the road.

"In addition to the $80 million announced today, TriStar Hendersonville completed or broke ground on projects totaling $56 million in 2022. Significant investments include:

Expansion and renovation of surgical services featuring two additional operating rooms, Post Anesthesia Care Unit bays and the latest robotic surgery equipment - $18.5 million

Launch of Emergency Room enhancement project, including patient room renovation and triage area expansion - $2.6 million

Imaging expansion and equipment upgrades, including a state-of-the-art hybrid coronary cath/electrophysiology lab, new MRI and addition of 3D Mammography at TriStar Women’s Imaging - $14 million

Launch of 24,000 square-foot Birth Center expansion project to add six birthing suites, four neonatal ICU rooms and an OB assessment area - $21 million (estimated completion in summer 2024)", the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said the new $80 million project is another step in the almost $136 million capital investment.