TriStar Skyline Medical Center granted provisional Level One Trauma Center status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Folks inside the trauma center at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Madison know, especially ahead of this weekend, the halls won't stay quiet for long.

Just in case the absolute worst happens, Skyline is now set to be rated as a Level One Trauma Center. This is the second Level One Trauma Center in Nashville, along with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which means it will soon be designated to handle the worst kinds of traumatic injuries.

While the equipment here is similar to the equipment in other hospitals, the level one designation allows for higher levels of 24/7 staffing with surgeons, critical care nurses and others.

"Being a level one trauma center means you can take care of any injured patients. The most severely injured patients, gunshot wounds, bad car accidents...anything you can imagine in the worst injuries a person can get, a level one trauma center should be able to take care of those," Dr. Darrell Hunt, the trauma medical director at Skyline, said.

Skyline says a second option for a level one trauma center is what the Nashville area needs, especially with the city's exponential growth.