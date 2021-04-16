Troops struggle with low housing inventory in Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The home buying process in Middle Tennessee can be difficult for our troops as there’s low housing inventory.

When you're driving around Middle Tennessee, you won't see many for sale signs.

"When there is a time limit, the process is: we’re beating the pavement every day," said Karla Frieson, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Barnes.

According to Frieson, her clients Alisa and Jevon Thomas were impacted by the low housing inventory.

"So this last time I think we lost out on three homes because we were waiting on our home to sell," Alisa Thomas said.

Jevon Thomas is with the Army Reserve, and his unit is in Nashville. While the Army handled his move from South Korea to South Carolina, his move to Nashville was handled by his wife.

"That was stressful, but she calmed me down, because I’m a little high strung," Jevon Thomas said.

Since it’s so difficult, Realogy is offering a program to help.

"It offers our military families $350 to $7,500 back in cash reward based on the sale, or purchase of a home. Cash back is always good right?” Frieson said.

Frieson said 93% of her military clients have said that Permanent Change of Station has been more difficult during the pandemic. "Be very patient, because this market is frustrating for buyers right now,” Frieson said. “My heart goes out to them."

Several of her clients are putting in offers without seeing the home in person because it's so competitive.

As for the Thomas family, Jevon said he never wants to move again. "We’re solid, we’re staying right here, we’re not moving anywhere else," he said.

The Realogy Military Rewards Program works by pairing service members and their families with a local realtor. To learn more about the program click here.