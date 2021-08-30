Tropical Storm Ida has emergency crews on standby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hurricane Ida is now a tropical storm, but it’s still causing widespread issues. Several groups in the Volunteer State have deployed to Louisiana to help.

The American Red Cross is on standby to help any victims impacted by the hurricane.

Tennessee Task Force 2 is there now and staging in Port Allen, Louisiana. Members of this group will help in search and rescue efforts, water rescues and other emergency responses.

The task force is made up of The Nashville Fire Department, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Police, Nashville Department of Transportation, Williamson County EMA and Franklin Fire Department.

Wilson County's Animal Rescue Corps just got back from taking 15 dogs and four cats from shelters in Baton Rouge. The group is expecting a surge of homeless pets over the next few days.

Ida will bring heavy rain and the threat of strong storms to the Mid-State later Monday and Tuesday. There’s a possibility flooding could become an issue.

The American Red Cross suggests you check your emergency preparedness kit, create an evacuation plan, and of course stay informed about how much your house is at risk of flooding.

Our area has seen a lot of flooding this year. Last week, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman Counties experienced deadly flooding. However, experts are not expecting the same outcome as we saw in Waverly from this incoming weather.

Since things can change in an instant, it's always good to be prepared and know what to do in an emergency.

The American Red Cross says keep insurance policies, documents, and other valuables in a safe-deposit box or somewhere safe where they can’t be damaged by water.

You should always listen to all instructions by the authorities, which you can get through NewsChannel 5 and on social media.

If there is flooding around your home don’t use gas or electrical appliances.

Flood waters are also dangerous to walk, swim or drive through. Experts say six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.

Remember the saying “turn around don’t drown”.

You can receive weather alerts on your phone, go ahead and download our Storm Shield app. For more helpful tips from The American Red Cross, click here.